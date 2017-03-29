Windows 10 Creators Update rollout begins April 11th

Sure, you can already get your hands on the Windows 10 Creators Update by downloading the latest preview build. But if you’d rather wait for Microsoft to release the latest update to Windows 10 through the usual Windows Update process, you won’t have to wait long.

Microsoft says the free software update begins rolling out on April 11th, 2017.

The update takes is name from a few new features aimed at content creators, including improved digital pen support, and a new Paint 3D app for creating 3D imagery and mixed reality applications.

But other noteworthy features include:

An updated Microsoft Edge web browser with tab management improvements and support for reading eBooks purchased from the Windows Store

Use Beam to stream Windows 10 or Xbox One gameplay over the internet

Night Light feature reduces blue light emitted by a screen, which may help you get to sleep easier after using a PC at night

Mini View picture-in-picture support lets you view one app (like a video player or chat app) on top of other apps

Pair a PC with an Android, iOS, or Windows phone to automatically lock your PC when you walk away from the computer (assuming your phone is also moving away from the PC)

In addition to the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has announced that its Surface Book with Performance Base and Surface Studio computers are expanding to new markets.

Surface Studio is up for pre-order in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, and the Surface Book is up for pre-order in Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Both should hit the streets in those countries April 20th.