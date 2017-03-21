What’s new in Android O?

Google has released the first developer preview for Android O, the next major version of Google’s operating system for smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

Among other things, the update brings new notification behavior, support for picture-in-picture on smartphones, and power management improvements.

The Android O developer preview is very much pre-release software, and Google doesn’t really encourage anyone but developers to try it out yet. But if you’ve got a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, or Nexus Player, you can find factory images at Google’s developer site.

Google plans to release the final version of Android O in the third quarter of 2017.

Here are some of the things that are new in Android O.

Developers can set different channels for each type of notification, allowing users to adjust settings based on the type of notification.

For example, if you have a news app, you could create separate notification channels for world news, us news, tech news, and business news. Then users could opt to only see alerts for the channels they’re interested in… or to only allow some types of alerts to cause their phone to vibrate or make a sound.

Google introduced multi-window support with Android N. The next version of Android introduces a new way to view two apps at once.

In addition to displaying two apps in side-by-side windows, you can view one in a smaller window running on top of a full screen app. This lets you do things like watch a video in a small window while surfing the web in a larger screen.

Picture in Picture (PIP) mode was already available for Android TV, but with Android O it’s coming to smartphones as well.

There’s a new API that will help users autofill forms for login information credit cards, or other text areas, much the way you can in many web browsers.

There’s support for a new type of home screen/launcher icon that changes shape depending on the device you’re using.

For example, an OEM that has a launcher featuring square icons can show square icons for your app, while phones with circular icons on the home screen will automatically choose your app’s circular icon.

Adaptive icons show up in home screen icons, shortcuts, settings, and share dialogs.

Background process limits

Google is imposing new restrictions on what apps can do in the background in an effort to reduce the impact of background processes from third-party apps on battery life.

This comes through new Background Execution Limits and Background Location Limits.

Enhanced support for multiple displays

Apps that support multi-window mode can now be moved between multiple displays on any device that has more than one display. For example, if you’re using a Chromebook with Android app support and HDMI output, you should be able to view one app on a monitor and another on your Chromebook screen.

Note that only one app can be in a “resumed state” at a time, which means you can look at two apps at a time this way, but only the one that has focus will be fully active, while the other will be paused (but not stopped).

And much more

Here are just a few of the other changes in Android O:

There are also clues that a native theme manager may be coming to Android.

This is just the start.

Google says a second developer preview is on track to launch in May, followed by a 3rd version with the final developer APIs in June. One last developer preview is scheduled for a July release, before Android ) is officially released to OEMs and the Android Open Source project in the third quarter of 2017.