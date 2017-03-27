Westinghouse TV with Amazon Fire TV UI hits the FCC, here are some cool features

Amazon has been selling Fire TV media streamers for a few years, but starting soon you’ll be able to buy a TV that has Fire TV software baked in. Amazon announced in January that it’s working with a few different TV makers, and I got an early look at one of the first models at CES.

Now a Westinghouse TV with Amazon Fire TV software has hit the FCC website ahead of launch, and as AFTV News notes, the user manual shows a bunch of interesting features that will make this TV different from what you’d get if you just bought a dumb TV and plugged in a Fire TV box.

Among other things, the TV comes with a Bluetooth remote control that supports Amazon’s Alexa voice service, and which has dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix, allowing you to quickly jump to some of the services Amazon and Westinghouse probably expect (or want) you to use most.

The TV also allows you to pause live television for up to 2 minutes. It’s not quite a DVR, but it should let you make a quick run to the restroom without missing anything important in a show… or hit pause at the start of a program and skip through… maybe one commercial break.

Since the TV is designed to handle both live programming and streaming video, the Fire TV user interface includes TV channel information and a 2-week program guide.

Other features include parental controls for live TV (keep your kids from watching anything with an adult rating), an SD card for external storage, support for Bluetooth accessories including a keyboard, mouse, or game controller, and support for using Amazon’s Fire TV Remote apps for Android or iOS phones if you want to control the TV with your phone.

There’s also a “directional controller” on the back of the TV that you can use to navigate through menus if no other controller is handy.

The Westinghouse TV has four HDMI ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and an Ethernet jack as well as composite, component, and RF inputs for cable, satellite, or antenna input. There’s also support for WiFi connections.

Westinghouse plans to offer 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch, and 65 inches smart TVs with Amazon Fire TV software. Each model has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TVs have 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.