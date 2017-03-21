US restricts electronic device usage by airline passengers from 8 countries

The United States Department of Homeland Security is prohibiting airline passengers flying from 8 countries from carrying any electronic devices larger than a smartphone into the cabin. You can still bring them onto the plane by including them in checked baggage, though.

The restrictions took effect early this morning, and apply to tablets, laptops, cameras, DVD players, handheld gaming devices, and other gadgets including Kindle or other eReaders, but don’t apply to devices carried by the airplane’s crew.

Royal Jordanian has deleted its tweet regarding the #electronicsban. pic.twitter.com/LdFsAPWfMy — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) March 20, 2017

While the move affects passengers coming from 10 airports and 8 countries where most residents are Muslim, the list of countries is different than those covered by the administration’s proposed travel ban, which is tied up in court battles.

9 airlines currently fly to the US from the affected airports.

So if you happen to be taking a US-bound flight on one of those airlines from Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or the United Arab Emirates this week, you might want to pack a paperback book.

According to NPR, the restrictions are “open-ended and will be reviewed periodically,” and may be intended to prevent passengers from hiding explosives inside electronic devices.

So much for that 2013 ruling that allowed passengers to use most electronic devices at any stage of a flight.