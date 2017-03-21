Superscreen is a wireless, touchscreen display for smartphones (crowdfunding)

Some folks have been saying for years that an iPad is nothing more than an iPhone with a big screen. That’s become less and less true over the years, but sometimes all you want is an iPhone with a bigger screen for watching movies, playing games, or reading books.
Enter the Superscreen. It looks like a 10.1 inch tablet, but it’s really just a portable touchscreen display (with speakers and cameras) that connects to a an iPhone or Android phone wirelessly.
That means you can use all of your smartphone apps on a larger screen without paying full price for an tablet or worrying about synchronizing data between your phone and tablet.
There are a few catches though: and the first is a biggie: the makers of the Superscreen are running a crowdfunding campaign for the project and don’t expect to ship any devices until December.
Other things to keep in mind:
- Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can reserve a Superscreen for $99, but it’s expect to have a full retail price of $299, which is almost as much as you’d pay for a new entry-level iPad. And it’s a lot more than you’d pay for an entry-level Android tablet.
- Since the Superscreen relies on your phone, you cannot use it when the phone is not around or powered off.
- Likewise, you’ll see a phone-like user interface rather than a tablet UI.
- There may be a bit of lag that comes from interacting with apps on the external display and waiting for data to be sent to and from your phone wirelessly.
The Superscreen has a 2560 x 1660 pixel display, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and stereo speakers. It has a 6,000 mAh battery for up to 12 hous of run time, and Bluetooth 4.1 support.
It uses a combination of 802.11n and Bluetooth to connect to your phone.
It also has 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2 GHz quad-core processor, which suggests that the Superscreen is basically a tablet, but it’s designed to just run one app: the one that syncs with your phone.
via Slashgear
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Superscreen is a wireless, touchscreen display for smartphones (crowdfunding)"
I don’t really get it. At that price, I think I’d certainly jump for an Android tablet instead. I could get an app that does basically the same thing, not that I’d need to, since the tablet could do everything by itself.
In the broader picture, I’m going to at least wait to see how Android on Chrome OS develops and for reviews of some of the upcoming touchscreen Chromebooks come out in this general price range.
Wow, $399 is almost 4x as much as I would spend on something like this. If it isn’t below $100, why wouldn’t I just buy a tablet?
a) MSRP is $299, so it’s only 3X more expensive
b) Crowdfunding price is $99… which sounds like it’s in your sweet spot (although I had a typo which made it sound like the KS price was $99. Fixing that now!)
So it’s an overpriced Android tablet that can do nothing but stream from your phone? A somewhat good concept, but terrible execution.
I kind of get this. I could see myself being interested in the Superscreen. Not at $299, but at $99.
I would be curious about lag and about how fast it drains the phone battery and the ‘tablet’ battery.
I’ve been looking for tablet to replace my Nexus 9, which is showing it’s age. I could see using a Superscreen with my phone. Although, honestly I’m not all that geeked up about the Galaxy S6 that I have. Would be more excited if I had a pure Android phone.
This kind of product, at about 100 bucks, could be a great addition for a phone with ubuntu convergence. Unfortunately, the likelihood of that happening in real life is slim, IMHO, as the phone-screen protocol in this product is closed off.
Palm Foleo 2.0