Superscreen is a wireless, touchscreen display for smartphones (crowdfunding)

Some folks have been saying for years that an iPad is nothing more than an iPhone with a big screen. That’s become less and less true over the years, but sometimes all you want is an iPhone with a bigger screen for watching movies, playing games, or reading books.

Enter the Superscreen. It looks like a 10.1 inch tablet, but it’s really just a portable touchscreen display (with speakers and cameras) that connects to a an iPhone or Android phone wirelessly.

That means you can use all of your smartphone apps on a larger screen without paying full price for an tablet or worrying about synchronizing data between your phone and tablet.

There are a few catches though: and the first is a biggie: the makers of the Superscreen are running a crowdfunding campaign for the project and don’t expect to ship any devices until December.

Other things to keep in mind:

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can reserve a Superscreen for $99, but it’s expect to have a full retail price of $299, which is almost as much as you’d pay for a new entry-level iPad. And it’s a lot more than you’d pay for an entry-level Android tablet.

Since the Superscreen relies on your phone, you cannot use it when the phone is not around or powered off.

Likewise, you’ll see a phone-like user interface rather than a tablet UI.

There may be a bit of lag that comes from interacting with apps on the external display and waiting for data to be sent to and from your phone wirelessly.

The Superscreen has a 2560 x 1660 pixel display, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and stereo speakers. It has a 6,000 mAh battery for up to 12 hous of run time, and Bluetooth 4.1 support.

It uses a combination of 802.11n and Bluetooth to connect to your phone.

It also has 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2 GHz quad-core processor, which suggests that the Superscreen is basically a tablet, but it’s designed to just run one app: the one that syncs with your phone.

