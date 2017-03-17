Liliputing

Samsung Galaxy S8+ benchmarks: Exynos 8895 outperforms Snapdragon 835 (a little)

Samsung has a habit of releasing two versions of its flagship phones: one with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor mobile platform, and another with the latest Samsung Exynos chip.

It’s likely that the trend will continue with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, with models sold in some regions featuring Snapdragon 835 chips and those sold in other markets powered by an Exynos 8895 processor.

So which is better? Early benchmark results provide some clues.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with Exynos 8995?

Samsung won’t officially launch the Galaxy S8 smartphone lineup for a few more weeks, but scores for the Exynos and Snapdragon-powered versions of the phone recently showed up at the Geekbench website.

The Samsung SM-G955F is expected to be the Exynos model, while the SM-G955U is the Snapdragon version.

The Exynos models comes out ahead in both the multi-core and single-core performance tests. But those are the total scores. There are a few individual tests where the Snapdragon 835 model is the winner… and it’s worth noting that this is just one particular benchmark looking at pre-release hardware for two phones that haven’t even been officially launched yet.

It’s possible that hardware or software changes could affect performance… and it’s even more possible that you’d be hard-pressed to spot much difference between the two models in terms of real-world performance.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ with Snapdragon 835?

via Phone Arena and @UniversIce

 

Sean C
Exynos models never seem to come out in the states though, right?

18 hours 3 minutes ago
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
I wonder how they stack up in power efficiency.

16 hours 48 minutes ago
Tarwin
Guest
Tarwin
Also, a recent article on Anandtech (it’s an analysis of the kirin 960) shows that the Kryo cores have worse integer performance per clock but much better floating point performance (when looking at the last generation chips). I wonder if this will continue to be true.

12 hours 11 minutes ago
