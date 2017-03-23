Preliminary root released for Android O developer preview (Nexus 5X and 6P)

Just two days after Google released the first developer preview of Android O, it’s been rooted. Well, sort of.

Developer Chainfire has found a way to root the Google Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P when they’re running the developer preview, but this method does not work with the Pixel or Pixel XL smartphones… at least not yet.

In order to root the Nexus phones, you’ll need a device with an unlocked bootloader running Google’s Android O Developer Preview 1 software with the TWRP custom recovery.

You can then download the latest version of SuperSU from Chainfire’s XDA-Developers thread and flash it using TWRP.

Note that installing SuperSU doesn’t necessarily mean that every app that requires root access will work properly in Android O. There are some changes to the operating system that means some apps will probably need to be updates by their developers.

SuperSU for Android O is also described as a work in progress, so it could be a while before all the kinks are worked out. But you could say the same thing about Android O at this point.

via @ChainfireXDA