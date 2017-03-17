Porsche Design’s expensive 2-in-1 laptop hits the FCC ahead of April release

The Porsche Design BOOK ONE is an expensive 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable 13.3 inch display that you can use as a tablet. It has premium specs and a premium price to match: Newegg is taking pre-orders for $2,495, and the laptop should begin shipping by April 21st.

Ahead of that release date, the tablet showed up at the FCC website this week.

There aren’t a lot of surprises in the FCC documentation, but here are a few things I learned:

There’s a 3,235 mAh battery in the tablet itself and a 2,945 mAh battery in the keyboard base station.

The computer has an Intel 8260 wireless module with support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth.

The BOOK ONE may be designed by Porsche Design, but it’s manufactured by Taiwanese ODM Quanta.

Quanta sometimes scans its FCC documents at a crooked angle.

We already know the laptop’s other specs: it has a 3200 x 1800 pixel IPS display, an Intel Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe solid state storage and several ports including a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port, a microSD card slot, and a few other USB ports.

The tablet measures 12.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.3″ and weighs 1.7 pounds. When you add the keyboard dock the combined laptop is 0.6 inches thick and weighs 3.5 pounds.

It comes with a digital pen that uses Wacom technology to offer 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.