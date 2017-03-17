Liliputing

Porsche Design’s expensive 2-in-1 laptop hits the FCC ahead of April release

The Porsche Design BOOK ONE is an expensive 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable 13.3 inch display that you can use as a tablet. It has premium specs and a premium price to match: Newegg is taking pre-orders for $2,495, and the laptop should begin shipping by April 21st.

Ahead of that release date, the tablet showed up at the FCC website this week.

There aren’t a lot of surprises in the FCC documentation, but here are a few things I learned:

  • There’s a 3,235 mAh battery in the tablet itself and a 2,945 mAh battery in the keyboard base station.
  • The computer has an Intel 8260 wireless module with support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth.
  • The BOOK ONE may be designed by Porsche Design, but it’s manufactured by Taiwanese ODM Quanta.
  • Quanta sometimes scans its FCC documents at a crooked angle.

We already know the laptop’s other specs: it has a 3200 x 1800 pixel IPS display, an Intel Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe solid state storage and several ports including a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port, a microSD card slot, and a few other USB ports.

The tablet measures 12.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.3″ and weighs 1.7 pounds. When you add the keyboard dock the combined laptop is 0.6 inches thick and weighs 3.5 pounds.

It comes with a digital pen that uses Wacom technology to offer 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

