MSI launches Trident 3 VR-ready, console-sized gaming PC

MSI is following up last year’s Trident gaming computer with a new model called the Trident 3. Like its predecessor, the new model is about the size of an Xbox or PlayStation game console, but under the hood it’s a full-fledged gaming PC.

What’s new is that the Trident 3 swaps has an Intel Kaby Lake CPU rather than Skylake.

It’s available from retailers including Amazon, B&H, Newegg and Walmart for around $900 and up, depending on the configuration. And this week MSI unveiled a new Trident 3 Arctic white model for folks looking for something a bit brighter than the standard black version.

The Arctic model features an Intel Core i7-7700 quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive.

That model should be available in April for $1500.

Looking for a cheaper option?

MSI’s Trident 3 with a black case has the same basic design, but that model has NVIDIA GeForce 1060 graphics and comes in several different configurations:

Both the Trident 3 and the Trident 3 Arctic are the same size. The computer’s case measures about 13.6″ x 9.2″ x 2.8″ and the PC features a USB 3.1 Type-C port, three full-sized USB 3.1 ports, 4 USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI outputs and one HDMI input, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

