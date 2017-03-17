Tech companies have been Android Wear smartwatches that mimic the design of luxury timepieces for a few years. More recently we’ve seen models actually produced by luxury watch makers… with luxury prices to match.
TAG Heuer recently launched its second Android Wear watch which will sell for $1650. And that almost makes the new Montblanc Summit smartwatch look like a bargain with its $890 starting price. Almost.
The watch does hit all the right notes both in terms of tech specs and design. Among other things, it features a 1.39 inch, 400 x 400 pixel round AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, WiFi, Bluetooth, a 300 mAh battery, a magnetic charger, a heart rate sensor, vibration motor, and microphone. The watch ships with Android Wear 2.0 software.
It’s also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, features a stainless steel case (with several color options) and a variety of strap options including rubber and leather options in different colors.
Prices start at $890, but go up to over $1,000 for some configurations. The watch will be available in the US and UK starting in May before expanding to additional markets around the globe.
A few things that are missing? GPS, cellular connectivity, or NFC for contactless payments. Also, unlike the TAG Heuer Connected line of watches, it’s not clear that there’s any real thought given to whether this is a watch you’ll still want to wear more than a few years from now.
TAG Heuer allows you to trade in its watches for classic analog models after two years. If you’re going to spend over $1,000 on a watch that runs an operating system that could very well be outdated in a few years, that’s a nice option to have.
Then again, if you’re going to spend $890 on a Montblanc Summit, clearly you’ve got a thing for expensive watches… so maybe you wouldn’t mind an excuse to buy a new one every few years.
via Engadget
5 Comments on "Montblanc Summit is a $900(ish) smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0"
looks like my 7 dollar Timex..
seems pretty senseless when you could have a watch with the same specs for 1/3 of the price or less. What value are they adding? I could put a Mont Blanc watchface on my old Moto360 if I wanted to. (but I still think my Gear S3 is leaps and bounds better than AW)
Yeah, I think the idea is not to think of it as a smartwatch with luxury elements… but as a luxury watch with smart features. Some people already do pay thousands of dollars on mechanical watches.
I think the problem arises when you ask them to do that for a watch that with some hardware that may seem obsolete in just a few years. Typically a luxury watch is something that’s meant to be used for decades.
The target audience for watches like this doesn’t care about the value, or the looks, it’s the name and the cachet that comes with it. Only two kinds of people will buy this watch, those with no self-control when it comes to spending money, and those who have enough money not to need any self-control (i.e. the very wealthy).
