Montblanc Summit is a $900(ish) smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0

Tech companies have been Android Wear smartwatches that mimic the design of luxury timepieces for a few years. More recently we’ve seen models actually produced by luxury watch makers… with luxury prices to match.

TAG Heuer recently launched its second Android Wear watch which will sell for $1650. And that almost makes the new Montblanc Summit smartwatch look like a bargain with its $890 starting price. Almost.

The watch does hit all the right notes both in terms of tech specs and design. Among other things, it features a 1.39 inch, 400 x 400 pixel round AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, WiFi, Bluetooth, a 300 mAh battery, a magnetic charger, a heart rate sensor, vibration motor, and microphone. The watch ships with Android Wear 2.0 software.

It’s also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, features a stainless steel case (with several color options) and a variety of strap options including rubber and leather options in different colors.

Prices start at $890, but go up to over $1,000 for some configurations. The watch will be available in the US and UK starting in May before expanding to additional markets around the globe.

A few things that are missing? GPS, cellular connectivity, or NFC for contactless payments. Also, unlike the TAG Heuer Connected line of watches, it’s not clear that there’s any real thought given to whether this is a watch you’ll still want to wear more than a few years from now.

TAG Heuer allows you to trade in its watches for classic analog models after two years. If you’re going to spend over $1,000 on a watch that runs an operating system that could very well be outdated in a few years, that’s a nice option to have.

Then again, if you’re going to spend $890 on a Montblanc Summit, clearly you’ve got a thing for expensive watches… so maybe you wouldn’t mind an excuse to buy a new one every few years.

