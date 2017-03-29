If you’ve tried installing Ubuntu or other GNU/Linux-based operating systems on a computer with an Intel Atom Bay Trail or Cherry Trail processor, there’s a decent chance you ran into problems with WiFi, audio, or other hardware.
But Ian Morrison notes that the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel fixes one of the last remaining issues: HDMI audio.
Since Ubuntu 17.10 and other operating systems set to launch later this year will probably use the new kernel, that means there’s a better chance that you’ll be able to use the official install images to get Ubuntu (or other Linux-based operating systems) up and running with minimal fuss. Until then, Morrison has a workaround.
Intel has pretty much given up on producing new Atom chips for low-power laptops, tablets, and notebooks. But if you’ve already got a Bay Trail or Cherry-Trail powered device that you’d like to use as a Linux PC rather than a Windows or Android machine, the latest kernel should be helpful.
Among other things, it’ll let you let you plug your device into a TV using a single HDMI cable. Previously you would have either needed to apply a software patch or use a separate audio cable to deliver sound to a TV.
Morrison has released a script that lets you build your own Ubuntu disc image by patching the official ISO with the latest Linux 4.11 kernel release candidate.
It’s not quite as simple as downloading a pre-built disc image, and the script only runs on a computer that’s running Linux. But it provides more flexibility than simply downloading one of Morrison’s existing disc images, since you can choose pretty much any version of Ubuntu (including newer and older releases and different flavors including Lubuntu and Xubuntu).
You can also find some additional scripts to get Ubuntu working with common WiFi and Bluetooth hardware used in Atom-powered systems at Morrison’s website.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Linux 4.11 brings improvements for Intel Atom PCs (Bay Trail and Cherry Trail)"
4.11 also addresses the freeze issue with Baytrail introduced in 3.16.
Really? On the thread at https://bugzilla.kernel.org/show_bug.cgi?id=109051 is still looks unsolved. I’ve given up and won’t buy any more low-end Intel processors; for a bug to be around for that long and still only have one Intel engineer assigned part-time is just ridiculous.
Well…heck. I was going off info from here: https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/torvalds/linux.git/commit/?id=8f68d591d4765b2e1ce9d916ac7bc5583285c4ad
Sorry, this link:https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/torvalds/linux.git/commit/?id=34dc8993eef63681b062871413a9484008a2a78f
Correct. It’s still not fixed and that’s just absurd.