Liliputing

LG G6 comes with a free Google Home (if you order by April 30th)

at by 1 Comment

The LG G6 goes on sale in the US starting April 7th. Two US wireless carriers have announced plans to sell LG’s new flagship phone, with the price coming to $650 over the course of a 2-year T-Mobile contract or $720 on a 2-year contract from AT&T.

But wherever you buy the LG G6, US customers can also get a freebie: LG is throwing in a free Google Home if you place an order by April 30th.

Is that a good deal?

Maybe… if you were already planning on buying a new phone and a Google Home.

Google normally sells its smart speaker for $129, so this is sort of like getting a $129 discount… assuming you want a smart home speaker with baked-in support for the Google Assistant voice service. If you don’t, then you’d probably rather just spend $129 less for the G6. That’s not an option yet, but if the phone is anything like more flagships, it’ll probably go on sale from time to time a few months after launch.

The G6 is LG’s first phone with an ultra-wide display featuring a 2:1 aspect ratio (which LG calls 18:9). It also has slim bezels, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual 13MP cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform chip.

LG’s phone measures about 149mm x 72mm x 8.3mm and has a 2,880 x 1,440 pixel display with a diagonal measurement of 5.7 inches. The key benefit to the wide aspect ratio is that it lets you multitask by running two apps in side-by-side windows of identical size.

Google Home, meanwhile, is basically Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo. It’s a small internet-connected speaker that’s always listening for voice commands or questions. Since it’s tied to your Google account, it can do a few things Echo cannot, like send videos to a Chromecast-enabled TV. But Amazon has a bit of a head start in this space, so Google is still playing catch up in third-party app and service support.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "LG G6 comes with a free Google Home (if you order by April 30th)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Thank you Brad, for calling it a “2:1 aspect ratio” instead of a 18:9 aspect ratio. I understand the reason for LG’s marketing speak but it drives me crazy hearing/reading such nonsense.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
18 hours 10 minutes ago
wpDiscuz