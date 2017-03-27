Karma updates mobile hotspot prices (again… but this one’s not bad)

Karma sells mobile hotspots that let you get online a few different ways. You can pay for a monthly plan or pay per gigabyte.

Last year the company tried launching an unlimited plan, but figured out that wasn’t sustainable when people actually used unlimited data, so it was replaced with the monthly data plan.

Now Karma is retooling its prices again with the launch of DRIFT, a pay-as-you-go service with a pretty competitive price (if you don’t use too much data).

Here’s the idea: you pay $3 per month no matter how much data you use. But then you just pay $10 per gigabyte.

So if you need 3GB one month, your price is $33. If you use 1GB another month, you pay $13. And if you don’t use any data at all, you pay $3 just to keep the service active.

And those are just the round numbers. KARMA will also refund you for any unused data at the end of the month.

If you need a lot of data every month, you’re probably better off either going with one of Karma’s subscription plans or with a competing service. But for occasional users who may go a month or two at a time without needing a hotspot, but who take business trips or work out of coffee shops periodically, it could come in handy.

Karma also gets its name through a connection-sharing feature: if someone else connects to your hotspot, they get 100MB of data for free, and you get a credit. For DRIFT customers, Karma will provide a $1 credit for every guest that connects to your hotspot.

Note that you do need to pay $99 for a Karma Go hotspot to use the service.

