Have a Kaby Lake/Ryzen CPU and Windows 7 or 8? Say goodbye to Windows Updates

Microsoft really wants you to run Windows 10. So while the company continues to offer security updates and bug fixes for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 (and Windows Vista for a few more weeks), the company announced last year that it would not support those operating systems for devices with the latest Intel and AMD chips.
Up until now that’s basically just meant that if you were running Windows 8.1 or earlier on a PC with an Intel Kaby Lake or AMD Bristol Ridge or Ryzen processor you wouldn’t get officially supported drivers.
But now Microsoft is going a step further: Windows Update won’t work on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 computers with the most recent Intel or AMD chips.
Specifically, users attempting to download updates through Windows Update may get a message that says:
Unsupported Hardware
Your PC uses a processor that isn’t supported on this version of Windows and you won’t receive updates.
Microsoft says that’s because only it will only support the latest Intel and AMD chips for Windows 10. And that probably won’t be an issue for most users, since most people upgrade their CPU and operating system at the same time: when they buy a new computer.
But folks who may build their own computers and prefer Windows 7 to Windows 10 for one reason or another are now in a position where they have to choose between using an older processor or giving up on automatic updates.
Or you could just skip Windows altogether and switch to Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, or another GNU/Linux operating system.
Until you can disable the auto-reboot in Win10, I refuse to install it in an office environment. You go out for a coffee and when you come back, you can see Windows closing your unsaved documents in an attempt to reboot itself. Yes, I know, save often, but tell that to all the computer-illiterate who actually work on these machines, that sorry, your excel sheet and the report due in 10 minutes is toast.
Microsoft mentality: If you were using Office 365, it would have auto-saved for you!
You CAN disable it. This has been known for nearly TWO YEARS now. Please stop spreading fake rumors!
https://superuser.com/questions/957267/how-to-disable-automatic-reboots-in-windows-10
http://lifehacker.com/prevent-windows-10-from-automatically-restarting-your-p-1723647582
OK, you need a big button which reads, “That was easy!”
Please, read! No, it isn’t a registry fix. And no, it doesn’t get overwritten over Updates if you had configured it properly.
Until there is no option in an easily accessible way any user and my grandma can find, it’s not a ‘feature’ of windows, it’s a workaround. It’s like “hey, your house don’t have a roof!” “yeah, but I can just use an umbrella indoors when it rains”.
I am not a fan of Windows 10’s insistence on updating immediately (unless you know how to set up the computer to delay a reboot until after the end of the work day) but when I first started using a computer in the late 70’s and early 80’s it was drummed into everyone’s heads to save your work every five minutes. If people did that they wouldn’t lose that much of their document due to lack of incremental saving.
While it might be irritating, it’s becoming much less of an issue all the time as apps and applications move towards autosaving every change you make. It used to be easy to lose your work when an app or the machine crashed (it happened to me more times than I can count) but you have to work quite hard to lose anything these days — especially on a scheduled reboot. Can’t remember the last time I lost anything.
Time lost is still a pain, but again, it used to be much worse when it took several minutes just to boot up Windows.
Honestly this is MS trying to FORCE people into using this crap that is called Windows 10.
I beta tested it and loved it before it actually came out, its a flaming POS now and honestly has broken every computer I have installed it on.
I don’t want a version of windows that I have to reinstall multiple times per year, and nevermind the forced updates and bugged drivers that just come break your computer and there is literally nothing you can do about it.
Windows 10 is a serious cancer and a horrible OS plagued with MS inbuilt malware and keyloggers.
Just leave support for the older operating systems. Geez its not going to hurt. People like what they are good at, and i know plenty of people that would love to stay with winXP and still get support
