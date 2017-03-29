Intel: Not all 10nm chips are equal (and ours are better than yours)

Samsung and Qualcomm may be some of the first chip makers to bring 10nm processors to market, but Intel wants you to know that not all chips built using a 10nm process are the same… and that its upcoming 10nm chips will be “a full generation ahead” of the competition.

Basically the idea is that a move to a new node should result in doubling the transistor density, improving performance and efficiency. Intel says it’s doing that with the move from 14nm chips to 10nm chips… but claims that competitors are not.

Overall, Intel says its upcoming 10nm chips will offer up to 25 percent better performance and use 45 percent less power than equivalent chips manufactured using 14nm technology… and that’s before you account for other features Intel is baking into its upcoming chips that should boost performance even more.

This doesn’t mean that the latest chips from Qualcomm or Samsung, or upcoming MediaTek processors won’t benefit from the transition to 10nm. But the gains might be more modest in some situations.

Of course, this is largely a discussion of transistor density. There are plenty of other differences between Intel’s upcoming 10nm chips for laptop, desktop, and server computers and the 10nm ARM-based chips for smartphones and other mobile devices that mean comparing an Intel Cannonlake processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip might be like comparing bananas and plantains (sure, there are similarities, but you generally eat them in very different ways).