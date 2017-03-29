Intel: Not all 10nm chips are equal (and ours are better than yours)

Samsung and Qualcomm may be some of the first chip makers to bring 10nm processors to market, but Intel wants you to know that not all chips built using a 10nm process are the same… and that its upcoming 10nm chips will be “a full generation ahead” of the competition.
Basically the idea is that a move to a new node should result in doubling the transistor density, improving performance and efficiency. Intel says it’s doing that with the move from 14nm chips to 10nm chips… but claims that competitors are not.
Overall, Intel says its upcoming 10nm chips will offer up to 25 percent better performance and use 45 percent less power than equivalent chips manufactured using 14nm technology… and that’s before you account for other features Intel is baking into its upcoming chips that should boost performance even more.
This doesn’t mean that the latest chips from Qualcomm or Samsung, or upcoming MediaTek processors won’t benefit from the transition to 10nm. But the gains might be more modest in some situations.
Of course, this is largely a discussion of transistor density. There are plenty of other differences between Intel’s upcoming 10nm chips for laptop, desktop, and server computers and the 10nm ARM-based chips for smartphones and other mobile devices that mean comparing an Intel Cannonlake processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip might be like comparing bananas and plantains (sure, there are similarities, but you generally eat them in very different ways).
I think you analogy would have been better if you had used (sour) grapes.
Great. Now all I need is to do is find a use for all those floating point adders and dozen mov instructions, vectorize and unroll all my loops with pure assembly and rewrite everything else in C++ since only templates has any hope at taking advantage of all those proprietary instructions.
RISC always had less logic transistors then CISC. That’s the whole point of using fewer and more generic instructions. To free up space for cache and allow flexible and generic programming and easier branch prediction. It’s literally the text-book answer…
Honestly, who comes up with this stuff?
Wow, you would think that GPU customers would be beating down Intel’s door to get access to that awesome process. Hasn’t happen before and I would not expect it in the future either. Nvidia and AMD are doing just fine performance wise not using an Intel process. I really couldn’t care less about what marketing says… performance speaks louder than words.