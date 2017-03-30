Honor 8 Pro international launch coming soon (already available as Honor V9 in China)

Following last month’s launch of the Honor V9 smartphone in China, Huawei is getting ready to take the phone global. The version sold outside of China is expected to be called the Honor 8 Pro, but it’s pretty much the same phone.

While an official launch event is scheduled for next week, Huawei’s Russian website already includes a listing for the phone, confirming many details.

Just like the Honor V9, the Honor8 Pro features a Kirin 960 octa-core processor with Mali-G71 graphics, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, 12MP dual cameras on the back of the phone, and an 8MP camera on the front.

There’s a microSD card slot, a 4,000 mAh battery, dual SIM support, a fingerprint sensor, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Like other Huawei phones, the Honor 8 Pro runs Android software with Huawei’s EMUI user interface.

In China, a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage sells for the equivalent of about $435, making it pretty affordable for a phone with these specs. But we still don’t know the international pricing, or which markets Huawei plans to sell the Honor 8 Pro in yet.

We should find out more during the April 5th launch event.

