GPD Pocket tiny laptop prototype revealed (video)

The GPD Pocket is an upcoming mini-laptop that features a 7 inch full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Atom x7 Cherry Trail processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has a tiny keyboard and the whole thing folds up into a size that’s not much bigger than a smartphone, making the laptop small enough to fit into a pocket… if you have relatively big pockets.
GPD launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Pocket in February and the company has raised more than $2 million so far, with plans to ship the first units in June.
Now the company is showing off an early hardware prototype to give you an idea of what the finished product will look like.
Keep in mind that this is a “first stage prototype,” which means that the hardware isn’t finalized. But the keyboard, touchpad, and display all seem to work, and in the demo video you can the tiny computer running a 3D graphics demo in Windows 10.
The video also gives you a sense of the keyboard size. Unlike the GPD Win handheld, which has keys so small that you need to type with your thumbs the way you would on a BlackBerry smartphone, the GPD Pocket has somewhat larger keys with more space between them, which means that you might be able to touch type on this keyboard. It’ll probably take some getting used to, though.
GPD has also posted a few other updates on its Indiegogo campaign page, explaining that the cooling system in the GPD Pocket helped keep the CPU core temperature below 78 degrees C (178 F) and the surface temperature below 35 C (95 F).
In addition to Windows 10, the GPD Pocket will support Ubuntu Linux and GPD plans to sell models with a choice of either operating system. Other features include a 7,000 mAh battery, USB 3.0 Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headset jack, a micro HDMI port, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.1.
The system measures about 7.1″ x 4.2″ x 0.7″.
I never ended up backing this due to the keyboard layout, and now that they’re building prototypes, the keyboard configuration will not likely have any substantial changes. Not only should the trackpoint be in the middle of the keyboard (rather than the bottom), but the quote, semicolon, and bracket(s) keys are all in really weird places, and something I learned from my work laptop is that putting a Fn key in the corner where you expect Ctrl is a nightmare. So close, and yet so far away.
Agreed the layout looks horrible.
It is already hard to type being small, the odd layout and key sizes will just increase the frustration.
It should be said that obviously this is a compact computer with an almost full size set of keys for the most part. While there are compromises to a normal laptop keyboard, I think it turned out rather well given the dimensions.
You should have seen the original design! There was a long thread at Dingoonity to redesign the keyboard, they pretty much accepted the post from there. The dimensions and the keys were already fixed at that point, so nothing could been done about that,
Original:
Redesign:
I saw the keyboard revisions. Honestly? I’d take the original design. Or the first revision that Kendy posted, before the bracket keys were moved to the top. I already have a plethora of small devices that I can’t touch-type on; if I’m going to get a small device to use as a regular computer, then I want standard inputs.
Seems a bit overdramatic to say Fn has usurped the Ctrl key to nightmarish end of world proportions when they are adjacent, and since Fn is a reduced half-size key too.
It’s not as if our fingers can’t register “push the big bottom left corner key versus the small bottom left corner key”. 🙂
Also it’s not that hard to add a BIOS feature to swap the Fn and Ctrl keys. Many IBM and Lenovo notebooks do or did that.
You’d think so, but it still gets me every time. I’m too ingrained to standard layouts to not think the lower-left key on the keyboard is Ctrl.
That is hellishly hot
This looks way cool, but I’ve been burned by crowdfunding before. I’ll wait until they exist and are reviewed by reliable hardware sites.
You’ll be able to find slightly used versions
discarded by backers with buyers remorse
on Ebay.
So disappointing. Someone finally makes the laptop of my dreams, but the keyboard sucks shit.
Really the only thing that makes this device so special is the keyboard, but it has a horrible layout.
Makes me want to crowdfund my own 7″ laptop
Here is my keyboard layout that I would have gone with: http://www.keyboard-layout-editor.com/#/gists/ab581df7660474a25a786b0a6b4aa9e7
I disagree. Your layout(s) hobbled F1-F12 to an unconventional six keys, have no Volume and Brightness controls apparently, and oddly prioritized Home, PageUp, PageDown, and End by omitting the Delete and Power Button.
Strangely too, unlike the Pocket, those layouts have forgotten Tilde, Grave, and the brackets [ { } ] as well. 😉
I just didn’t bother to label those keys. Those keys would all be in a Function layer. I didn’t bother because its a trivial detail
Why is GPD so bad at making a keyboard layout? Both the Win and Pocket have horrible layouts. They don’t have to modify the keys (except for the weirdly smushed keys). Just the layout. I don’t want to manually remap keys either.
Keyboard layout is totally unusable for other languages like Russian.