Google Home and WiFi cross the pond (to the UK)

Google’s smart home products aren’t just for the United States anymore. The company has announced that its Google Hom smart speaker and Google WiFi mesh networking router devices are heading to the UK, where they’ll be available starting April 6th.

Google Home is also learning some new tricks, thanks to support for additional smart home products.

For example, you can now use voice commands with Google Home to control smart light bulbs, fans, and thermostats from TP-Link, LIFX, Wink, and Best Buy’s Insignia Brand.

Google Home will be available from the UK version of the Google Store next month for £129, as well as from select UK retailers.

Google WiFi, meanwhile, will cost £129 for a single router or £229 for a 2-pack of routers which are meant to help provide whole-home WiFi by connecting to one another to spread your internet connection to places that normal routers have trouble reaching.