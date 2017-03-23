ECS Liva ZE is a compact, fanless PC for business, industrial applications

The ECS Liva line of computers are tiny desktop PCs with low-power processors and fanless designs. Like most computers in this category, you could use them in the home, office, or for digital signage or other commercial applications.

Now ECS has unveiled a new model that’s clearly designed for the business and enterprise markets.

The ECS Liva ZE is a computer with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, multiple storage options, support for Windows or Linux… and 4 Serial RS232 COM ports.

While those COM ports might not be all that useful if you’re building a home theater PC, they’re still pretty commonly found in PCs designed for use as cash registers/point-of-sale systems, digital signage, kiosks, and other business applications.

That doesn’t mean you couldn’t use the Liva ZE in a home or office setting though. The computer measures about 5″ x 4.6″ x 1″ and supports up to 64GB of eMMC flash storage as well as a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and an M.2 SSD.

ECS will offer models with a choice of Celeron N3350, Celeron N3450, or Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processors, and each model support up to 8GB of RAM thanks to 2 SODIMM slots.

There’s a USB 3.0 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a mini DisplayPort, dual Gigiabit Ethernet jacks, a headset jack, a built-in mic, and 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

ECS says the computer supports Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, although the company only provides official support for Windows.

via @FanlessTech