Cube i35 Thinker: $700 notebook with 13.5 inch, 3K2K display, Core M3 Kaby Lake CPU

There aren’t a lot of notebooks with 3000 x 2000 pixel displays. There’s the Microsoft Surface Book and the Chuwi Hi13 2-in-1 tablet. And now there’s at least one more: the Cube i35 Thinker notebook.

We first heard about this laptop last month, and now it’s available from Cube’s AliExpress store for $700, and the notebook should be available soon from Gearbest as well.

The Surface Book is an expensive, high-power PC and the Chuwi tablet is more of a budget machine with a Celeron Apollo Lake processor.

The Cube i35 Thinker sort of splits the difference: in addition to a high-resolution display, it has a Core M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive.

Cube’s new computer also features a touchscreen display, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, stereo speakers, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2MP webcam. There’s also a USB Type-C port which can be used for data and charging.

The laptop also has a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad and a display that can fold back 180 degrees.

The Cube i35 Thinker ships with Windows 10, and the notebook measures 12.3″ x 9.4″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

According to AndroidPC.es, there’s a more poweful model on the way as well. It will have an Intel Core i5 Kaby Lake processor, and a price tag that’s closer to 950 Euros ($1016).