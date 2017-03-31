Liliputing

Cube i35 Thinker: $700 notebook with 13.5 inch, 3K2K display, Core M3 Kaby Lake CPU

at by 3 Comments

There aren’t a lot of notebooks with 3000 x 2000 pixel displays. There’s the Microsoft Surface Book and the Chuwi Hi13 2-in-1 tablet. And now there’s at least one more: the Cube i35 Thinker notebook.

We first heard about this laptop last month, and now it’s available from Cube’s AliExpress store for $700, and the notebook should be available soon from Gearbest as well.

The Surface Book is an expensive, high-power PC and the Chuwi tablet is more of a budget machine with a Celeron Apollo Lake processor.

The Cube i35 Thinker sort of splits the difference: in addition to a high-resolution display, it has a Core M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive.

Cube’s new computer also features a touchscreen display, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, stereo speakers, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2MP webcam. There’s also a USB Type-C port which can be used for data and charging.

The laptop also has a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad and a display that can fold back 180 degrees.

The Cube i35 Thinker ships with Windows 10, and the notebook measures 12.3″ x 9.4″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

According to AndroidPC.es, there’s a more poweful model on the way as well. It will have an Intel Core i5 Kaby Lake processor, and a price tag that’s closer to 950 Euros ($1016).

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Cube i35 Thinker: $700 notebook with 13.5 inch, 3K2K display, Core M3 Kaby Lake CPU"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
brad
Guest
brad
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

over priced.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 44 minutes ago
Member
Life_XP
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If of good quality, it may be very interesting! But under 450€.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 53 minutes ago
fil
Guest
fil
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

My $750 laptop broke down! Send it to china and wait 2 months to get it back, from repair.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 4 minutes ago
wpDiscuz