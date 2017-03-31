Can’t take your laptop on an international flight? Qatar Airways will loan you one

After the US and UK announced restrictions on the use of electronic devices for passengers traveling on flights from 8 countries, one of the airlines whose passengers are affected has come up with an interesting solution.

Qatar Airways will let some flyers borrow a laptop to use during the duration of the flight.

The perk is only available for business-class customers, and you may still have to pay for WiFi, depending on your needs. But it’s a clever workaround (and business opportunity), since the airline can let customers use laptops while ensuring that there aren’t any explosive devices hidden inside.

Qatar Airways says the first hour of WiFi is free, and you can pay $5 if you need internet access throughout your flight.

Don’t need WiFi? You can load documents from a USB flash drive onto a laptop ahead of the flight so you can edit documents while traveling. Then just save your work to the flash drive at the end of the flight before returning the laptop.

via TNW