BLU launches a $180 phone with FHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage

Budget smartphones have come a long way in the past few years. Smartphone maker BLU’s latest is the BLU Life One X2 Mini. It sports a 5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chip.

Sure, that octa-core processor mobile platform isn’t exactly going to win any speed records. But it’s not bad for the price: the BLU Life One X2 Mini sells for just $180.

The phone also sports a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus an 8MP wide-angle front camera with a flash bulb, a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, and a microSD card slot.

Like most BLU smartphones, the Life One X2 Mini is a GSM device, which means it’ll work on AT&T or T-Mobile’s 4G LTE networks in the US, but it doesn’t support Sprint or Verizon.

The phone is basically a slightly smaller version of the 5.2 inch BLU Life One X2. There are two key differences though:

The Mini has a 2,300 mAh battery while the larger phone has a 3,000 mAh battery. The 5.2 inch BLU Life One X2 also sells for $180 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But there’s a cheaper $120 model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

A few more things to know before spending your money on either of these phones? The 5.2 inch and 5.0 inch models each ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow rather than Google’s newer Android 7.x Nougat software. And while they support 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and FM Radio, there’s no support for 802.11ac.

But did I mention that they sell for just $180?

