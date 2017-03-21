Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom launches in Malaysia for about $470

The Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom smartphone features a dual-camera system for optical zoom photography and bokeh-style depth effects, which allow you to keep a foreground item in focus while blurring the background.

First unveiled at CES in January, the camera-centric smartphone is now available for purchase… in Malaysia.

Retailer Directd is selling the phone for RM 2099, which is a little over $470 US.

What you get for that price is a phone with a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Zenfone 3 Zoom ships with Android Marshmallow software.

The phone supports dual SIM cards, or you can use a single SIM and use the other slot for a microSD card with up to 256GB of removable storage.

The 12MP dual camera system features 59mm and 25mm lenses, and Asus says that in addition to supporting up to 2.3x optical zoom, the phone lets you zoom by up to 12X by combining optical and digital zoom features.

On the front of the phone, there’s a 13MP camera.

The phone also supports lets you shoot in RAW, adjust the shutter speed manually, and fine tune other camera settings.

