Asus Transformer Pro 2-in-1 premium Kaby Lake tablet coming soon

Shortly after releasing the Transformer 3 Pro in late 2016, Asus unveiled a new model that’s just called the Transformer Pro. The key difference is that last year’s model and the 2017 version is the move from Intel Skylake to Intel Kaby Lake chips.

Now it looks like the new Asus Transformer Pro T304UA should be available for purchase soon. It won’t be cheap though.

NCIX is taking orders for a model with a Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $1450, and says it’ll ship in 5-10 days. And CDW Canada is selling the same model for $1384 CAD with an estimated ship date of 3-6 days. Meanwhile, PC Watch says the Transformer Pro will be available in Japan in mid-April.

The Transformer Pro T304UA features a 12.6 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS display, a built-in kickstand, a detachable keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, up to a Core i7-7500U processor, up to 1TB of PCIe storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and a digital pen with support for 1,024 levels of pressure senstivity.

It also has a USB 3.0 port, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, microSD card slot, HDMI and audio jacks, and a fingerprint sensor.

The tablet weighs about 1.8 pounds and measures 11.8″ x 8.3″ x 0.34″. Add the keyboard and combined thickness is 0.55″ and the weight is 2.6 pounds.

Some of the higher-end models also feature a backlit keyboard.