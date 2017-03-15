AMD Ryzen 5 desktop ships launch April 11th for $169 and up

AMD launched the first chips based on the company’s new “Zen” architecture earlier this month. The Ryzen 7 chips are powerful chips aimed at high-performance desktop computers.
Now AMD is announcing that its more affordable Ryzen 5 line of quad-core and hexa-core desktop-class chips are on the way. Ryzen processors will be available starting April 11th.
With prices starting at just $169, these chips are basically AMD’s answer to the latest Intel Core i5 Kaby Lake processor lineup.
So how do they actually compare? We’ll probably start to see real-world test results closer to launch day, but AMD says its $249 Ryzen 5-1600X is a 6-core, 12-thread chip with support for boost clock speeds up to 4 GHz. It allegedly scores nearly 70% higher in the Cinebench test than the similarly-priced Intel Core i5-7600K.
That’s the most powerful member of the Ryzen 5 family for now. But like all Ryzen chips, it’s an unlocked processor, which means that enthusiasts can attempt to overclock the chip to run at higher speeds.
AMD says the Ryzen 7 chips are more suited to heavy-duty multitasking (such as playing a video game and live streaming it at the same time or workstation-class tasks). But folks that want a chip that’s powerful enough to handle gaming in a single-tasking environment might be satisfied with a Ryzen 5 chip like the 1600X when paired with a high-performance graphics cards..
Here’s a rundown of the Ryzen 5 chips launching April 11th:
- Ryzen 5 1400: 3.2 GHz quad-core 65W chip with 3.4 GHz boost speeds
- Ryzen 5 1500X: 3.5 GHz quad-core 65W chip with 3.7 GHz boost speeds
- Ryzen 5 1600: 3.2 GHz hexa-core 65W chip with 3.6 GHz boost speeds
- Ryzen 5 1600X: 3.6 GHz hexa-core 95W chip with 4 GHz boost speeds
AMD also plans to launch less powerful (and likely cheaper) Ryzen 3 chips in the second half of 2017.
I thought only the models with an X in them were overclock able?
X means XFR means auto overclock depending on the cooling solution…
Interesting. Could I change multiplier freely on both of them? It’s understood, that X processors are more confident to overclock, but I personally intend to underclock them… Nowadays Intel doesn’t allow change multiplier (not up, not down) on non-K processors. Due to thermal efficiency on installations without fans, I would prefer to underclock my processors to stable temp about 60C in maximum load. Even if it 2.0GHz. And yet I need desktop platform, not a notebook in dekstop case.
ALL Ryzen have unlock multiplier. I don’t think you will have any issue staying at 60C.
Interesting thought. I hadn’t thought about under-clocking a CPU. If you go this route, though, please buy only one at first and test it under work conditions to make sure it will do the job under-clocked. I would hate to see you buy a bunch of these expecting to under-clock them and find they won’t do the job you intended them to do.
I can lower the multiplier with my Haswell, do the newer motherboard chipsets block this? The OS should be doing this for lower power states anyway, so if they are foolish enough to force chipsets to not allow the user to lower the multiplier then you should be able to do this in the OS. I haven’t used Win 10 yet but I don’t see how this could be possible.
Is your Haswell processor has “k” litera or not? Do you use Z-chipset motherboard or H-chipset?
Basically, could you tell us your processor and your motherboard models?