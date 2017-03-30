Amazon Fire TV to get a web browser

The Amazon Fire TV line of devices let you stream internet music and video, play games, and run other apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore.

One thing that’s not easy to do? Surf the web. But there are signs that this could change in the future.

AFTVNews noticed that the Amazon Silk web browser which is available for Amazon’s Fire tablets has been updated with optimizations for with a Fire TV.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Amazon will include the Silk browser into future versions of the Fire TV operating system, but it seems likely that at the very least you’ll be able to download and install the app from the Appstore.

While you’ve been able to sideload apps (including web browsers) on a Fire TV for a while, what’s new here is that the first time you run the Silk browser on a Fire TV, you get a walkthrough showing you how to navigate the browser using an Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice remote.

Among other things, you can use the remote to search the web using your voice, using the select button to click links on web pages, and use the media buttons on a Fire TV remote to control playback of web videos. Selecting a video will open it in full screen, while pressing the back button will return you to the website view.