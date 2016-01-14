Airtop is a fanless PC for high-power computing

Compulab has produced a series of small, fanless computers over the past few years, but the company’s new Airtop might be the most impressive to date. It’s also one of the largest, although it’s still pretty small for a desktop computer, measuring about 12″ x 10″ x 4″.
What makes the Airtop special is that it includes a passive cooling system that can dissipate up to 200 watts, meaning you could use the Airtop as a gaming PC, a server, or for other applications where a less powerful system like the Fit-PC might not be up to the job.
The Airtop is available in several configurations, including a model with an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 graphics and another with an Intel Xeon E3 processor and NVIDIA Quadro M4000 graphics.
There’s also a barebones version that should support any LGA1150 compatible chip.
It can support up to 32GB of DDR3-1866 memory, features support for up to four 4K displays, and features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a PCIe x16 slot, two mini PCIe slots, and multiple USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. There’s also an optional FACE module that adds additional USB and Ethernet ports.
Prices start at $1128 for the barebones model, and climb all the way to $2999 for a high-end server model. The Airtop-G model for gamers with a Core i7 chip and GTX 950 graphics sells for $1968 and up.
In other words, the Compulab Airtop ain’t cheap. But it’s also one of the only gaming (or server) computers I’m aware of that supports discrete graphics, high-power chips, and a completely passive cooling system for silent operation.
via AnandTech
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
nice device… but a bit expensive for my taste (/usecases)
Another one I can’t afford!…lol
But it sets a goal to strive. Maybe one day … 🙂
Very impressive. Pricey, but totally unique.
Awesome.
Anyone know where the power supply/supplies connect?
I hate to say it because 200W dissipation from case that size is impressive, but adding a 10 dollar fan would have saved so much money 😛
But fan will make noise. How much costs 5+ years of silence ?
So for alternatives put the desktop far away and connect to it with long cables. Or reduce your horsepower requirements. Or combine the two options and use a server on the network somewhere for heavy work. The point is this is not the only solution to the problem and it has the massive trade-off of costing 1000-1500 dollars extra. I was attempting to make a joke about how alternatives that make a different trade-off would be so much cheaper.
It’s expensive mainly because it doesn’t use many of the shelf components. Similar computers such as mac pro or msi vortex are also expensive. This computer presents a noble solution to the heating dissipation problem, this solution requires that the bare-bones of the computer to be custom made – that’s why it is expensive.
BTW, do you drive the cheapest car available? You know can get from A to B even with the cheapest car, right?
http://www.hd-plex.com/hdplex-…
Roughly the same heat dissipation, roughly the same size (okay 17 litres vs 7 litres) but fits mini ITX, mATX boards, GPUs and most importantly is cheap by comparison.
If it’s worth saving that extra space to you then fine, but I personally think that to shrink the casing down they went a little too far, custom low-volume motherboards are crazy expensive. For what it’s worth 10 metre HDMI cables and cupboards far away from your desk are even cheaper but that apparently makes me crazy.
I think they are developing it because there is market out there, there is even a website dedicated for fanless technology. Personally, I like the idea of fanless and am willing to buy one if it’s not so expensive.
Here’s a product that’s way cheaper and fits regular parts. Should be good up to about 160W: http://www.hd-plex.com/hdplex-…
Looks nice!
Go ahead and pay someone to build you a system with comparable specs using this case and tell everybody how much it cost you. Don’t forget to include 5 years warranty in the price.
haha, I think everybody is taking Camp a bit too serious. Definitely interesting to see this idea and yeah gives another option to a high performance computing rig over other options that Camp mentioned
Foot Warmer!
Can it support the Oculus Rift?
Probably since it supports gtx 970m graphics which when compared to desktop graphics, it’s on the super low end.
gtx 970m sits between the desktop 960 and 970.
The gaming version only comes with the GTX 950 (desktop version). The 950 needs 90 W of power while the Oculus recommended 970 needs 145 W. Even if you installed the 970 yourself, Compulab’s Airtop may not be able to handle that kind of load. I’d contact Compulab if the Airtop can handle a 145 W GPU.
References
http://www.geforce.com/hardwar…
http://www.geforce.com/hardwar…
https://www.oculus.com/en-us/o…
I think the people that are excited about this product are deeply disturbed. If the whirring of a fan bothers you so much, please spend the extra grand you would invest in this product on professional help.
Seems like a great product! I wonder how it compares to the Mac Pro for example, in price/performance ratio and all