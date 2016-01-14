Airtop is a fanless PC for high-power computing

Compulab has produced a series of small, fanless computers over the past few years, but the company’s new Airtop might be the most impressive to date. It’s also one of the largest, although it’s still pretty small for a desktop computer, measuring about 12″ x 10″ x 4″.

What makes the Airtop special is that it includes a passive cooling system that can dissipate up to 200 watts, meaning you could use the Airtop as a gaming PC, a server, or for other applications where a less powerful system like the Fit-PC might not be up to the job.

The Airtop is available in several configurations, including a model with an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 graphics and another with an Intel Xeon E3 processor and NVIDIA Quadro M4000 graphics.

There’s also a barebones version that should support any LGA1150 compatible chip.

It can support up to 32GB of DDR3-1866 memory, features support for up to four 4K displays, and features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a PCIe x16 slot, two mini PCIe slots, and multiple USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. There’s also an optional FACE module that adds additional USB and Ethernet ports.

Prices start at $1128 for the barebones model, and climb all the way to $2999 for a high-end server model. The Airtop-G model for gamers with a Core i7 chip and GTX 950 graphics sells for $1968 and up.

In other words, the Compulab Airtop ain’t cheap. But it’s also one of the only gaming (or server) computers I’m aware of that supports discrete graphics, high-power chips, and a completely passive cooling system for silent operation.

via AnandTech