ABI: Most netbooks will NOT run Windows by 2012

Flickr: KevanVWhile Microsoft has been busy tooting its own horn over its dominance of the netbook space (a market where it held something like a 10% market share in late 2007), ABI Research suggests that by 2012 most netbooks will be running Linux or mobile operating systems like Google Android, Maemo, or Windows Mobile.

The logic goes something like this: What we think of as netbooks today are going to split into two distinct markets. At the top end you’ll have devices much like those that are around today, which are basically small underpowered computers capable of running Windows, OS X, or Linux and handling most desktop apps. At the lower end you’ll have small clamshell style devices with keyboards, screens, and super-low power ARM-based processors that can run for 10, 20 or more hours per charge. But they won’t be able to run Windows. So they’ll have to run an operating system that’s optimized for ARM processors, like Linux, Android, Maemo, or Windows Mobile.

This scenario is entirely possible. ARM processors are cheaper than most Intel, AMD, or VIA CPUs and they consume less power. Meanwhile, recent developments from ARM are making the chips better at multitasking and handling video and wireless connectivity. You’ll probably never play Crysis or run Photoshop on a netbook with an ARM processor. But you should be able to surf the web and watch some video.

But there are two things that make me wonder whether ABI Research and all the companies getting ready to release ARM-based netbooks have it wrong.

First, while Windows doesn’t run on ARM processors today, I don’t see why Microsoft wouldn’t either develop a port for ARM by 2012 or develop a more powerful version of Windows Mobile that can do more of the things you would expect from a full desktop operating system. If the market really does move toward low cost ARM powered devices, I can’t imagine that Microsoft would want to just sit things out and let other operating systems begin to dominate the market.

Second, I’m not convinced that low power ARM based netbooks are the next big thing. While the idea of all-day computing without a big chunky battery is certainly appealing, I think there’s a reason why netbooks are taking off today and handheld PCs with MIPS, StrongARM, and XScale devices running Windows CE and other operating systems weren’t all that popular when they were more widely available a few years ago. And that’s because while “instant on” light-weight devices are attractive to some people, everybody who looks at a netbook get what it is and what it does. It’s a computer.

What do you think? are ARM based netbooks with light weight operating systems the next big thing? Or would you rather have a full computer? Will the netbooks of tomorrow be competing with laptops or with cellphones?

via DesktopLinux

41 Comments on "ABI: Most netbooks will NOT run Windows by 2012"

BoloMKXXVIII
BoloMKXXVIII
If ARM based mini-netbooks (ARMbooks?) are done well, I think they will sell like hotcakes. They could be what many accuse current netbooks of being. i.e. web surfing & e-mail machines. In the case of ARMbooks, this will not be a bad thing. A cross between the old CE based pocket PCs and current netbooks is a good analogy. $150 for a machine that serves up the web better than a phone and is smaller, lighter and has better battery life than a netbook. One can hope.

8 years ago
Pixel Qi fan in waiting
Pixel Qi fan in waiting
Again, the Pixel Qi screens will also be key to this ARM migration (and the ability of netbooks to go to lower power (only power as needed as described in these videos about portable devices being all about the screen, low power, sunlight readable, and batteries that recycle into fertiizer:
http://bigthink.com/maryloujepsen/ideas ) will be both revolutionary and evolutionary in the computing and environmentally friendly needs of the computing world as we go forward.

8 years ago
Zobeid
Zobeid
Thanks for posting that, I hadn’t heard about Pixel Qi. It sounds like they have exactly the technology netbooks need the most — getting away from conventional backlit LCDs might be even more important than getting away from X86.

8 years ago
QiMobile
QiMobile
How could it be “underpowered” if it “capable of handling most desktop apps”? Only certain marketing departments want consumers to shy away from the netbook because they’ve heard it’s “underpowered”. It is an insidious meme not worth spreading.

8 years ago
Hans
Hans
Quote: “Or would you rather have a full computer?” This question doesn’t make sense in the context you are asking it What is the definition of a full computer? Something with an X86 processor? A computing device that runs Microsoft Word? A computer with 3D graphics capability? A computer with at least an 85 key keyboard? Define the term “full computer” and then decide whether an ARM based system meets that definition. I have a suspicion that you mean a system that will perform all the the same tasks that a person might use a desktop computer for right now including any random Windows based application. My opinion is that the lack of Windows compatibility doesn’t by itself define the term “full computer” Rather I’d say Windows compatibility defines the term “Windows computer” The question you should really be asking is, “Are you willing to give up Windows for 20… Read more »
8 years ago
John Morris
John Morris
Yes x86 == real computer to most people. The question is whether that perception is changable. And real computer == Windows is just as much a perception that must be changed. ARM is going to have to seriously deliver on it’s advantages to have chance against those two mental blocks. The potential is there though. And to address a bigger question raised in the article about Microsoft porting to ARM. Not likely. Microsoft has attempted ports in the past and found the ISVs totally uninterested. Windows NT ran nicely on PPC, MIPS and Alpha. XP was ported to Itanium and X86_64. Zero ISV support. Not even Microsoft’s own Apps division bothered. Digital finally did a x86 emulator called FX!32 (I think) so Microsoft Office would run on NT/Alpha at speeds any off the shelf Pentium could smoke, thus creating the impression the Alpha was a wimp. Adobe STILL hasn’t released… Read more »
8 years ago
john
john
Not sure I agree. The small instant on CE devices of the past were not as popular with consumers because they were at almost the same price point as a full laptops not due to lack of features. Back in the Jornada 720’s day (late 90’s) we were talking serious amounts of money. I for one will be getting a cortex netbook when they become available (would love one with either 6″ screen or 7″ with small bezel so it will go in the coat pocket). Being it will last 10+ hours I only need the device it-self, no massive extended battery, no bag with charger etc. Still regularly use a smartbook G138 from 2003 with a 200mhz strongarm and CE 4.2 (it is reliable, stable, has long battery life and is actually surprisinly fast for a web browser – in fact it is considerablly faster than the latest crop… Read more »
8 years ago
Adam
Adam
People like the current “netbooks” because they are, for most intents and purposes, just a tiny laptop and offer the core functionality of a normal laptop (with better battery life and a lower price). People want the ability to perform everyday computer tasks (email, web, office apps, basic photo editing/storage) wherever they go; size, weight and battery life are key.

I believe the successful netbooks will be 10″ screens with 10+ hour battery life and thinner profiles than most of the current netbooks. Basically, people want a computer like an 11″ Sony Vaio TZ, but with better battery life and without the $2k+ price.

As for the “ARMbooks”, it seems that the basic niche they’re aiming for is already pretty full of devices that are capable of email and web browsing (iPhones, Blackberries, Nokia N8000 and similar devices).

8 years ago
john
john
Funny cos you just described what a Cortex netbook will be best at in the list of wants

email, web, office apps, basic photo editing/storage like a Sony Vaio TZ

So which of those tasks can’t linux do? And the cortex cpu devices are going to be slimer and lighter than the vaio whith 10+ battery???

To confirm you list a list of wants (all boxes ticked by cortex netbook) then say they are for a diffrent market???

John

8 years ago
Justyn
Justyn
I’d say that this years Cortex-A8 ARM netbooks won’t have quite enough kick to them for most people, although they’re an important step. By the end of next year we’ll see Cortex-A9 dual core ARM netbooks, and that along with more mature desktop software support I think they’ll be appealing to lots of people. As for porting Windows or beefing up Windows CE, there’s an important factor you might be missing. A big part of what makes up a Windows computer is third party drivers and software, by a gaggle of different developers. These have all been produced for x86 for the last 15+ years. For a Windows desktop on ARM to be viable, the third party stuff has to be ported as well, and Microsoft can’t do that themselves. This is where a Linux desktop has the advantage – because everything is open source, when you move to ARM… Read more »
8 years ago
okeribok
okeribok
Palm’s WebOS is a good candidate: it’s basically just a webbrowser.

8 years ago
Keith
Keith
My issue with that report is that it assumes Intel is going to remain static on power usage while battery makers will not improve their batteries. If it means risking losing market share, Intel *will* respond, just as they did when Transmeta introduced power saving modes and when AMD started smacking them around on benchmarks. 2012 is a looong ways off in the tech world.

8 years ago
John Morris
John Morris
They can try. But ARM’s low power abilities are way out ahead and come from features that Intel could only emulate by no longer being x86. You won’t build a a fast x86 core with under a million transistors. Intel already has the advantage of several processs shrinks over most shipping ARM product so there isn’t much advantage possible for Intel on that front. They will have a heck of a time producing a fully static design, which means idle power is going to be orders of magnatude higher. As for better batteries, that helps both camps equally because there isn’t such a thing as Intel batteries and ARM batteries, either can use any new battery tech. Right now the other subsystems in a notebook tend to mask just how bad x86 tech is on the power front. The CPU gets mixed in with the display, drives and wireless power… Read more »
8 years ago
john
john
My last issue is re. the options in the poll. Linux is a full desktop OS so where it the option.

Arm Netbooks (well cortex) “the hardware and OS is fine – as long as price is right”.

So there is no suitable option for me to vote

8 years ago
MonkeyKing1969
MonkeyKing1969
“Wrong they are” my Yoda brain says. Look at the progression of netbooks in the last 24 months. – 7″ screens to 9″ screens to 10″ screens and soon 11″ screens – Low end Via processors to Atom to slightly better VIA Nano and AMD Neo – Tiny paperback size cases to cases the size of a sheet of paper – Cramped 85% keyboards to nearly 93% full size. The trend is to make something that is just powerful enough, just light portable enough and just cheap enough. I have no doubt that ARM processor units running slimmer OS will be a part of the netbook market, but I think they will be the the niche end. Netbooks seel because they DO things, currently they bring nearly the full computer expericne down to the smallest most affordable form factor. The other issue is that Win 7 will likely run ‘well… Read more »
8 years ago
John Morris
John Morris
“However, I actully think Win 7 will have 70% of the netbook market and the other 30% will all other OS platforms in 18 months.” That prediction only holds if teh netbook market remains pretty much like it is today, i.e. 10 inch screens, 160GB hard drives, $400-$600 pricetags. Probably not a safe assumption under any circumstances but in a down economy it is especially unsafe. What if the average selling price is $300 and most of the machies don’t have an Intel CPU? There is a whole world under the minimum Windows machine waiting for someone to exploit it. Dozens are rushing into the ARM space and all must fail for your rosy scenario to come to pass. If just one gets the price/quality/featureset in a sweet spot where people start buying in quantity it will open up a huge land rush to own the newly opened market segments… Read more »
8 years ago