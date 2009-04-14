ABI: Most netbooks will NOT run Windows by 2012

Flickr: KevanVWhile Microsoft has been busy tooting its own horn over its dominance of the netbook space (a market where it held something like a 10% market share in late 2007), ABI Research suggests that by 2012 most netbooks will be running Linux or mobile operating systems like Google Android, Maemo, or Windows Mobile.
The logic goes something like this: What we think of as netbooks today are going to split into two distinct markets. At the top end you’ll have devices much like those that are around today, which are basically small underpowered computers capable of running Windows, OS X, or Linux and handling most desktop apps. At the lower end you’ll have small clamshell style devices with keyboards, screens, and super-low power ARM-based processors that can run for 10, 20 or more hours per charge. But they won’t be able to run Windows. So they’ll have to run an operating system that’s optimized for ARM processors, like Linux, Android, Maemo, or Windows Mobile.
This scenario is entirely possible. ARM processors are cheaper than most Intel, AMD, or VIA CPUs and they consume less power. Meanwhile, recent developments from ARM are making the chips better at multitasking and handling video and wireless connectivity. You’ll probably never play Crysis or run Photoshop on a netbook with an ARM processor. But you should be able to surf the web and watch some video.
But there are two things that make me wonder whether ABI Research and all the companies getting ready to release ARM-based netbooks have it wrong.
First, while Windows doesn’t run on ARM processors today, I don’t see why Microsoft wouldn’t either develop a port for ARM by 2012 or develop a more powerful version of Windows Mobile that can do more of the things you would expect from a full desktop operating system. If the market really does move toward low cost ARM powered devices, I can’t imagine that Microsoft would want to just sit things out and let other operating systems begin to dominate the market.
Second, I’m not convinced that low power ARM based netbooks are the next big thing. While the idea of all-day computing without a big chunky battery is certainly appealing, I think there’s a reason why netbooks are taking off today and handheld PCs with MIPS, StrongARM, and XScale devices running Windows CE and other operating systems weren’t all that popular when they were more widely available a few years ago. And that’s because while “instant on” light-weight devices are attractive to some people, everybody who looks at a netbook get what it is and what it does. It’s a computer.
What do you think? are ARM based netbooks with light weight operating systems the next big thing? Or would you rather have a full computer? Will the netbooks of tomorrow be competing with laptops or with cellphones?
via DesktopLinux
If ARM based mini-netbooks (ARMbooks?) are done well, I think they will sell like hotcakes. They could be what many accuse current netbooks of being. i.e. web surfing & e-mail machines. In the case of ARMbooks, this will not be a bad thing. A cross between the old CE based pocket PCs and current netbooks is a good analogy. $150 for a machine that serves up the web better than a phone and is smaller, lighter and has better battery life than a netbook. One can hope.
Again, the Pixel Qi screens will also be key to this ARM migration (and the ability of netbooks to go to lower power (only power as needed as described in these videos about portable devices being all about the screen, low power, sunlight readable, and batteries that recycle into fertiizer:
http://bigthink.com/maryloujepsen/ideas ) will be both revolutionary and evolutionary in the computing and environmentally friendly needs of the computing world as we go forward.
Thanks for posting that, I hadn’t heard about Pixel Qi. It sounds like they have exactly the technology netbooks need the most — getting away from conventional backlit LCDs might be even more important than getting away from X86.
How could it be “underpowered” if it “capable of handling most desktop apps”? Only certain marketing departments want consumers to shy away from the netbook because they’ve heard it’s “underpowered”. It is an insidious meme not worth spreading.
People like the current “netbooks” because they are, for most intents and purposes, just a tiny laptop and offer the core functionality of a normal laptop (with better battery life and a lower price). People want the ability to perform everyday computer tasks (email, web, office apps, basic photo editing/storage) wherever they go; size, weight and battery life are key.
I believe the successful netbooks will be 10″ screens with 10+ hour battery life and thinner profiles than most of the current netbooks. Basically, people want a computer like an 11″ Sony Vaio TZ, but with better battery life and without the $2k+ price.
As for the “ARMbooks”, it seems that the basic niche they’re aiming for is already pretty full of devices that are capable of email and web browsing (iPhones, Blackberries, Nokia N8000 and similar devices).
Funny cos you just described what a Cortex netbook will be best at in the list of wants
email, web, office apps, basic photo editing/storage like a Sony Vaio TZ
So which of those tasks can’t linux do? And the cortex cpu devices are going to be slimer and lighter than the vaio whith 10+ battery???
To confirm you list a list of wants (all boxes ticked by cortex netbook) then say they are for a diffrent market???
John
Palm’s WebOS is a good candidate: it’s basically just a webbrowser.
My issue with that report is that it assumes Intel is going to remain static on power usage while battery makers will not improve their batteries. If it means risking losing market share, Intel *will* respond, just as they did when Transmeta introduced power saving modes and when AMD started smacking them around on benchmarks. 2012 is a looong ways off in the tech world.
My last issue is re. the options in the poll. Linux is a full desktop OS so where it the option.
Arm Netbooks (well cortex) “the hardware and OS is fine – as long as price is right”.
So there is no suitable option for me to vote