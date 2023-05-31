The Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus is an eReader with a 7.8 inch E Ink display, 32GB of storage, and support for audiobooks thanks to a headphone jack and support for Bluetooth audio.

While B&N hasn’t officially announced the new eBook reader yet, redditor Dapper_Towel1445 spotted a sign in one of the company’s stores providing some details about specs and pricing: it’s “coming soon” for $200.

According to the sign, the new eReader features a 300 ppi black and white display and a front light with support for adjustable color temperature (on NOOK-branded devices, this is referred to a GlowLight illumination + night mode, since many readers prefer to reduce the level of blue light while reading at night).

The description also shows that the GlowLight 4 Plus will have both a touchscreen display and physical page turn buttons and a waterproof design.

B&N launched the original GlowLight Plus in 2019. That model also has a 7.8 inch, 300 ppi display with GlowLight + night mode, a IPX7 waterproof rating, a headphone jack and support for Bluetooth audio. But at the time the eReader launched, you could only use the audio features for “Barnes & Noble podcasts.”

But the new model has four time as much storage space and it sounds like it should have true support for audiobooks. It’s unclear if anything else has been updated, but I’m hoping that B&N would have replaced the micro USB port with a USB-C port on the new model.

If you don’t feel like waiting for the GlowLight 4 Plus though, B&N is selling refurbished 2019 GlowLight Plus units for $150.

via The eBook Reader

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.