The M6S is the latest in a line of palm-sized PCs capable of running desktop operating systems including Windows 11 or many GNU/Linux distributions, despite measuring just 72 x 72 x 45mm (2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.8″).

But it’s the first I’ve seen to feature an Intel Alder Lake-N processor. The Topton M6S is available now from AliExpress with prices starting at $169 for a barebones model with an Intel Processor N100 chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, but no storage or operating system.

Customers can also pay more for models with 128GB to 2TB of solid state storage, with prices for those configurations ranging from around $175 to $277.

Each model of the little computer is powered by 4-core, 4-thread processor with support for speeds up to 3.4 GHz, a 750 MHz integrated Intel UHD GPU (with 24 execution units), and a processor base power setting of 6 watts. It’s part of Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake-N line of chips which basically feature the Efficiency cores you’d find in Alder Lake-U chips, but none of the Performance cores.

Intel says this brings significant performance-per-watt improvements over the Intel Jasper Lake chips found in previous versions of this mini PC like the ZX01, GMK NucBox5, and previous-gen M6S.

Aside from the new chip, the updated model features LPDDR5-4800 memory, which is an upgrade over the LPDDR4-2666 RAM used in the previous-gen. Otherwise, not much has changed. You’re still looking at a tiny desktop computer with:

1 x M.2 2242 slot for SATA or PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe storage

1 x fan for active cooling

1 x Intel Wireless-AC 7265 wireless card (WiFi 5 & BT 4.2)

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C port (for 12V/3A charger only)

While Topton is the first PC maker to launch a 2.8 inch mini PC with an Intel Processor N100 chip, I suspect it won’t be the last. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if another company uses the M6S name, as several different companies used that name for models with Intel Celeron N5105 chips featuring Intel Jasper Lake architecture.

